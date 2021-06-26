Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.94.

WORK stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94. Slack Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $44,166.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

