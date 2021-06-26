Aviva PLC Invests $1.32 Million in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $78,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,489 shares of company stock valued at $18,467,842 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.