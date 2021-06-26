Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLKLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Blackline Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

