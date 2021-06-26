EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

