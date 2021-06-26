Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.