Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.
Shares of HVRRY opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.20. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.61%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
