Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.20. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.61%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

