ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MT. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $9,000,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

