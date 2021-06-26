Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upgraded Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $36.50 on Friday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magnite by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 656,653 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

