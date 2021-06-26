Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $106,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 81,819 shares of company stock worth $889,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.