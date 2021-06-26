Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Basf stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.66. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.9124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

