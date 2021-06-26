Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.