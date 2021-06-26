Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 66.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 595.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in DexCom by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,708 shares of company stock worth $28,068,629. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $430.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

