Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 162,146 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $292,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $267.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

