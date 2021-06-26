Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,625 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

NYSE:MTX opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.85. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.