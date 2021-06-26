Aviva PLC Acquires 2,513 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

