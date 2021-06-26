Aviva PLC Takes Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

