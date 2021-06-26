Aviva PLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $160.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

