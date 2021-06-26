Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Boosted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 276.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.73 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

