JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.45% of Genesco worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $63.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $951.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

