Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 176.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.43 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

