JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.40 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 875,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 99,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $30.72 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

