JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 182,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $2,072,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ KALU opened at $128.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 495.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,167,644. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.