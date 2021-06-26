JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after acquiring an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $77,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

