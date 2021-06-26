Zacks: Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.86.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

