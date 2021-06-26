The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18. The Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

