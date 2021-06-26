$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

NYSE TSN opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

