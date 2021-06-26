Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $808,697.61 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $808,697.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,602,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

Fastly stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

