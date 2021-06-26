Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Sells $3,215,500.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $68.85 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.