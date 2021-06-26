Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Sells $3,215,500.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $68.85 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

