Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

