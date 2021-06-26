Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $531.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.00.

SARTF stock opened at $474.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $268.00 and a 52 week high of $550.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.84.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

