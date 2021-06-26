Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPTF opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $31.51.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

