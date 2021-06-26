BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.94.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

