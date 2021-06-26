National Bank Financial Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

TSE TCN opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last ninety days.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

