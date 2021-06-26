Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,752,000 after purchasing an additional 666,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,129,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 581,451 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.85.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

