Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 145.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.