Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.50

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 11566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 52.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,153,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after buying an additional 3,153,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,899,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 468,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 249,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

