Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.88

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 14038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

