ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.84 ($38.63).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

