ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.84 ($38.63).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.