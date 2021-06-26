Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.60

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 23182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

BRDCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgestone Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.