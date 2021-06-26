Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,116 shares of company stock valued at $48,978,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $173.71 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.