Sei Investments Co. Purchases 2,573 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAON by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AAON by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AAON stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.52. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.