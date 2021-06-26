New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3,204.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

