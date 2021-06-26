Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

ETR:PUM opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €91.72.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

