Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SZG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.61. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 1 year high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

