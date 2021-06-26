Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,515 shares.The stock last traded at $20.06 and had previously closed at $19.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

