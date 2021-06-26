Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.39

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 72595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$134.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,703,500 shares in the company, valued at C$5,859,945.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.