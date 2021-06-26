Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,561 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Encore Wire by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in Encore Wire by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 29,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

WIRE opened at $77.25 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

