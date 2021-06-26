Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 157,866 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,866 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Unum Group worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Unum Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

UNM opened at $29.33 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.