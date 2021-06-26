Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 21,277 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fulton Financial worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,070 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.40 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

