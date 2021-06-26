138,973 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $10,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $13,532,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $754,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $59,687,000. 50.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.